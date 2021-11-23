National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,752. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

