National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NWLI opened at $231.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in National Western Life Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Western Life Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

