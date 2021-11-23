Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:NGS opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.99. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

