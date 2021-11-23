Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Shares Down 4.4%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $38.92. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Neoen in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

