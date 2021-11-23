Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.69.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

