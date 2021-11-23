Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

