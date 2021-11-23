New BitShares (NBS) Hits Market Cap of $69.82 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $69.82 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

