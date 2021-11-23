NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Director Ed Brennan Purchases 500,000 Shares

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of NewAge stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. NewAge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NewAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NewAge by 116.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBEV. Roth Capital reduced their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

