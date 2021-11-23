Newfound Research LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Seagen makes up about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Seagen by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after buying an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,254,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after buying an additional 418,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,295,000 after buying an additional 338,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,918 shares of company stock worth $32,069,325 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,294. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

