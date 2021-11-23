NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Ronald R. Reagan Sells 4,545 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

