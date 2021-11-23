NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Increased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NEE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. 110,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

