NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI opened at C$22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.20. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$17.75 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.