Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Nicholas Financial worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ NICK opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.36. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.98%.

In related news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $111,774. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nicholas Financial Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

