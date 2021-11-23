Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 91,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 551.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

