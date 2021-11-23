Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 91,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $53.38.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
