Nord Finance Price Tops $3.66 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00006370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00071989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.00 or 0.07511187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.05 or 0.99536472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,603 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

