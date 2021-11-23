Nordic American Tankers (NAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

