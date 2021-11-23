Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $4.69 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for about 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

FMX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.27. 9,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,705. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

