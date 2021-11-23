Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,381,000 after acquiring an additional 798,909 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 99,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,428. The stock has a market cap of $271.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

