Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Molecular Templates worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 35.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MTEM opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.