Northern Trust Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

