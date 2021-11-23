Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,760 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Preformed Line Products worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 402,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $325.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

