Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after acquiring an additional 798,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.91. 75,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

