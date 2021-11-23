Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 36,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.80. 16,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,244. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

