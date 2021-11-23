NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 59.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.