Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of NOVT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,343. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.50. Novanta has a 12-month low of $114.90 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Novanta worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.