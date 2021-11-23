Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market cap of $328,697.75 and $103,056.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.51 or 0.07518884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,645.62 or 0.99811050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

