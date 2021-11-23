Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 100,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 5.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 23.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

