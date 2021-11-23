NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuVasive stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.