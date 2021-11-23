Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,133 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Energy Fuels worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

