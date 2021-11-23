Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of PlayAGS worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 43.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $782,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of AGS opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

