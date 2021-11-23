Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 125.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.83.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCXI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

