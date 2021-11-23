Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 630.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 156,176 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $631.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

