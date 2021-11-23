Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,261 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $187.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,885 shares of company stock valued at $134,020. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

