Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.