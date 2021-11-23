Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,556,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,021,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.