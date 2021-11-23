Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

OCUL stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.85. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

