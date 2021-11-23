ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $1,495.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.07 or 0.07231069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,752.80 or 0.99654286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

