Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,960,451 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a market cap of £11.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% participating interest in the Doyle-Peel licence (P2446) in the East Irish Sea.

