Omega Financial Group LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

