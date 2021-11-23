Omega Financial Group LLC Invests $333,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.36. 2,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,950. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

