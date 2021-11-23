Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Ondas alerts:

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,686 shares of company stock worth $710,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ondas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ondas by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.