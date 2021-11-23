OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 985,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 269,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17. OneMain has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

