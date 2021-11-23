OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Sells 3,213 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $176,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $829.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.