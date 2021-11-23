Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEXF shares. CIBC cut shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. Onex has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

