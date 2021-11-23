Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Opera worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 127,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of OPRA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Opera Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.