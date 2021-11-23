Oppenheimer Comments on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

