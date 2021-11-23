Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Shares of OPT opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63. Opthea has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

