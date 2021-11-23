Origin Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $2.28 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $2.28 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00090564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.46 or 0.07310618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,102.48 or 0.99610861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.