Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.