Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Richard James Hall Sells 8,600 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Richard James Hall sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$46,898.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,397,532.22.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.